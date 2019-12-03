VIDEO: Watch Solange's Epic Mini Concert on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Music guest Solange performs a selection of songs from her album When I Get Home, including "Taking on the Light," "Things I Imagined," "Down with the Clique," "Binz" and "Almeda," for the Tonight Show audience.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

