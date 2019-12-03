VIDEO: Watch Solange's Epic Mini Concert on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Music guest Solange performs a selection of songs from her album When I Get Home, including "Taking on the Light," "Things I Imagined," "Down with the Clique," "Binz" and "Almeda," for the Tonight Show audience.

Watch the performance below!

