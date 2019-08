Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed their hit single "Senorita" live on the VMAs tonight--their first time performing it live. Watch the video below!

Mendes' hits include "Stitches," "Treat You Better," There's Nothing Holding Me Back," and "If I Can't Have You." Cabello is a former member of girl group Fifth Harmony. Her biggest hit to date is "Havana."

Watch their VMA performance below!





