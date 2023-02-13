Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

The performance is now available to watch on YouTube and Apple Music.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Rihanna made her highly-anticipated return to music for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

The setlist included hits like "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been," Only Girl (In The World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town," and "Umbrella."

For the first time, Apple Music brought Rihanna fans new and exclusive ways to experience and celebrate her musical genius as they geared up for the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.

Last week, Apple Music shared a new short film, "Run This Town," leading up to Rihanna's Halftime Show performance.

Fans can experience Rihanna's music with the deeply enriched multidimensional sound of Apple Music. Subscribers can access the megastar's songs with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos, showcasing her heart-pumping anthems throughout her career mixing pop, rap, R&B, and EDM sounds under her ever-expanding umbrella.

Watch the new performance here:






Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
TALK Global Media Adds Noir FIND HER To European Film Market Slate for Berlinale Photo
TALK Global Media Adds Noir FIND HER To European Film Market Slate for Berlinale
Thriller 'Find Her' is heading to the European Film Market at Berlinale. Kaczmarek Digital Media Group (KDMG) has acquired worldwide distribution rights in partnership with TALK Global Media to  represent the film internationally, and will be led by Terese Kohn of TALK Global  Media located at the Marriott Sales Umbrella, #139.  
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, ELVIS, THE WHALE, and More Among MUAHS 2023 Awards Winners Photo
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, ELVIS, THE WHALE, and More Among MUAHS 2023 Awards Winners
The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) announced winners of its 10th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Awards, presented by Dyson and HASK Beauty, in 23 categories of film, television, commercials, and live theater. The gala was held on Saturday night, February 11, 2023, before a live audience at The Beverly Hilton. It was also live-streamed to an audience of millions worldwide.
Full Cast Announced for New TV Series Pilot FROM YARD Photo
Full Cast Announced for New TV Series Pilot FROM YARD
The full  cast of the new television series pilot From Yard has been announced.

From This Author - Michael Major


OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in MarchOPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in March
February 13, 2023

Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Miramax announced today that Lionsgate will release the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre in the U.S. on March 3, starring renowned action star Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone and directed by Guy Ritchie.
Jon Langston Gets Rowdy With New Song and Headlining TourJon Langston Gets Rowdy With New Song and Headlining Tour
February 13, 2023

Langston will bring “Howdy Howdy Howdy” and more fan-favorite tracks to his headlining LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR, kicking off Friday, February 24 in Bristol, TN. Langston will play for fans in markets across the country including Charlotte, NC and Birmingham, AL through June. Tickets for the LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR are available now.
Toronto's 21st Annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival Announces 100 More Artists Including Sultans of String, Gary Kendall Band, Anne Lindsay & MoreToronto's 21st Annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival Announces 100 More Artists Including Sultans of String, Gary Kendall Band, Anne Lindsay & More
February 13, 2023

After two years of an online-only hiatus due to the pandemic, Toronto’s annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival is back IRL, baby, for its 21st Anniversary! The festival, which features a change of neighborhood this year to Kensington Market, will showcase some of the most talented blues and roots acts performing over the course of two nights.
Ali Farka Touré Shares 'Cherie' Featuring Oumou SangaréAli Farka Touré Shares 'Cherie' Featuring Oumou Sangaré
February 13, 2023

Voyageur, the new album from the legendary African guitarist and singer Ali Farka Touré, is out next month on World Circuit Records. In anticipation of the forthcoming record World Circuit is debuting the new track “Cherie” featuring acclaimed Malian diva and longtime friend of Touré’s Oumou Sangaré.
Sebastian Maniscalco Returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in NovemberSebastian Maniscalco Returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in November
February 13, 2023

Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa with 10 performances. Dubbed by The New York Times as “the hottest comic in America,” the stand-up, actor, podcast host, and best-selling author will perform at the Event Center with his new show, Sebastian Maniscalco: Live in Atlantic City, offering guests a chance to laugh the night away.
share