VIDEO: Watch New Trailer for JEXI Starring Adam Devine

From the writers of The Hangover and the writing/directing team behind Bad Moms comes the new comedy JEXI.

Phil (Adam DeVine) has a major dependency issue - he's addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing Pop culture "Top 10" lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature...Jexi (Rose Byrne) - an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. But as he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi's artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success.

Watch the new trailer below!

The film also stars Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Peña, and Rose Byrne.

A CBS Films and Entertainment One release in conjunction with Lionsgate who is distributing.

JEXI is opening in select theaters October 11, 2019.





