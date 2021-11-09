VIDEO: Watch New Promos for PIVOTING Comedy Series from FOX

Starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, Pivoting is a single-camera comedy set in Long Island, NY, that follows three women - and close-knit childhood friends - as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it's never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness.

For Amy (Coupe, "Happy Endings"), the fearless producer of a local cooking show, managing a hundred employees comes easily. Yet, when it comes to caring for her own children, she's absolutely terrified. Despite Amy's lack of maternal instincts, her husband, Henry (Tommy Dewey, "Casual"), a contractor who never loses his cool, perfectly counter-balances his wife in all of her flaws. Her pivot is to be a more active, present mother.

Jodie (Goodwin, "Once Upon a Time") is a stay-at-home mom of three in a loveless marriage. Her husband is a controlling, finance-obsessed jerk, but Jodie has never even considered that the grass might be greener anywhere else. When she does, her pivot means getting in shape...and maybe more, with her hot 27-year-old trainer, Matt (JT Neal, "Bless This Mess"), who gives her the attention and excitement she didn't realize she had been craving for years.

Sarah (Q, "Designated Survivor") is a successful doctor - an M.D. and Ph.D., as she will readily let anyone know. For Sarah, the loss of their friend is compounded by the recent divorce from her wife. After a life filled with stress, Sarah is sent into a tailspin, that launches her pivot to a simpler, and thus happier life - working as a grocery store employee.

Written by Liz Astrof ("The Conners," "2 Broke Girls"), Pivoting takes a real look at three intelligent, empowered and seemingly enlightened women who decide to stop and hit the reset button. For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend was the wake-up call they didn't know they needed, but might be just the thing that helps them live their best lives.

Watch the new promos here: