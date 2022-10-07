VIDEO: Watch Lindsay Lohan & Chord Overstreet in New FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS Official Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Falling For Christmas, starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet. The new film will be released on Netflix on November 4.

The trailer offers fans a sneak preview of Lindsay Lohan singing the classic holiday song "Jingle Bell Rock." The full track will be available on all DSPs beginning November 4.

The film also stars George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores, Chase Ramsey, Sean Dillingham, and Antonio D. Charity.

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The new film was executive produced by Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, Jimmy Townsend, David Wulf, Janeen Damian, Lindsay Lohan, and Amanda Phillips.

Watch the new trailer here: