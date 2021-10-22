VIDEO: Watch Kelly Clarkson & Jimmy Fallon Duet 'I Got You Babe'

Jimmy Fallon joined Kelly Clarkson on yesterday's episode of her talk show for a special "I Got You Babe" duet.

Watch the performance below!

Fallon then sat down for an interview with Clarkson, in which he dished on the time he got a kiss from Cher herself.

