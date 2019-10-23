VIDEO: Watch Jessica Biel Talk About Her Anniversary on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Article Pixel Oct. 23, 2019  

Jessica Biel reminisces with Jimmy about him interrupting Justin Timberlake's speech during their 2012 wedding, gets embarrassed by 20-year-old footage of her giving *NSYNC the "I don't know her" treatment.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

