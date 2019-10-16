VIDEO: Watch Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey Talk Their New OFFICE Podcast on TODAY SHOW

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, known for their respective roles as Pam and Angela on NBC's "The Office," stop by TODAY to talk about their new podcast, "Office Ladies." In it, the ladies rewatch the series from the beginning and unpack behind-the-scenes details.

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

