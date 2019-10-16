VIDEO: Watch Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey Talk Their New OFFICE Podcast on TODAY SHOW

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, known for their respective roles as Pam and Angela on NBC's "The Office," stop by TODAY to talk about their new podcast, "Office Ladies." In it, the ladies rewatch the series from the beginning and unpack behind-the-scenes details.

