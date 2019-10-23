VIDEO: Watch Jay Jurden Perform Stand-Up on THE TONIGHT SHOW!

Jay Jurden makes his TV debut on The Tonight Show with jokes about his "black best friend face," his naturally straight smile and joining a fantasy football league for the first time.

Watch the performance on "The Tonight Show" below!

