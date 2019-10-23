VIDEO: Watch Jay Jurden Perform Stand-Up on THE TONIGHT SHOW!

Article Pixel Oct. 23, 2019  

Jay Jurden makes his TV debut on The Tonight Show with jokes about his "black best friend face," his naturally straight smile and joining a fantasy football league for the first time.

Watch the performance on "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Watch Jay Jurden Perform Stand-Up on THE TONIGHT SHOW!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Chris Evans Helps Childhood Theatre Company Secure a Permanent Home
  • VIDEO: Julie Andrews Opens Up About Going to Therapy on THE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at Adam Pascal in 5 Star Theatricals' THE MUSIC MAN
  • VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Dressed as Mary Poppins for Halloween