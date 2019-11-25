VIDEO: Watch Hoda Kotb Announce Her Engagement on TODAY SHOW!

TODAY's Hoda Kotb helps bring you the news every day, but on Monday Hoda broke some big news of her own - she's engaged! She says Joel "got down on one knee" and popped the question. See her break the news live to her shocked TODAY colleagues - and the ring!

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

