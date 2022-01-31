VIDEO: Watch Hany Abu-Assad's HUDA'S SALON Trailer

The trailer for Huda's Salon has been released. The riveting and passionate political thriller from two-time Academy Award®-Nominee Hany Abu-Assad (Paradise Now, Omar) will open on March 4.

The film follows Nadia, a young mother married to a jealous man, who goes to Huda's salon in Bethlehem. But this ordinary visit turns sour when Huda, after having put Nadia in a shameful situation, blackmails her to have her work for the secret service of the occupiers, and thus betray her people.

The film stars Ali Suliman (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Paradise Now), Maisa Abd Elhadi (Baghdad Central), and Manal Awad.

Hany Abu-Assad is a Palestinian film director, writer and producer. Born in Nazareth 1961, he turned to filmmaking after working for several years as an airplane engineer in The Netherlands. Since then, Abu-Assad has directed several award-winning films which include Nazareth 2000, Rana's Wedding, Ford Transit, Paradise Now, Omar, The Idol, The Mountain Between Us and the upcoming Huda's Salon.

He has been nominated twice for an Academy Award, and is the winner of a Golden Globe, Felix Award, Berlin Blue Angel Award, Independent Spirit Award, Amnesty International Film Prize, Golden Calf, and the Cannes Film Festival Special Jury Prize.

Watch the new trailer here: