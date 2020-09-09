VIDEO: Watch FELA!'s Ade Chike Torbert's Tap Solo from Upcoming Film BE THE LIGHT

BE THE LIGHT will be available to rent and own on September 11.

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios, has acquired North American rights to the music-­themed family drama BE THE LIGHT.

BE THE LIGHT will be available to rent and own on DVD and North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms through Freestyle Digital Media on September 11, 2020.

BE THE LIGHT is the story of a down and out girl, Celina, who tries to make amends with her dying father, Ramon, from whom she's been estranged for the past 9 years. Ramon has a limited time to live without proper cancer treatments. Celina decides to go home, repair their relationship and get her father the necessary medical treatment. With the help of her community, she raises money by entering a music competition. Celina reconnects with her old friend, Marvin, a former gang member who is working hard at getting a second chance at life by doing some good for his community. Since Ramon had once helped Marvin when he needed it most, Marvin wants to return the favor. Together, Celina and Marvin decide to raise money for Ramon's cancer treatment.

When a music competition with a grand prize of 500 thousand dollars called 'The Gold Standard' is announced, Celina pushes herself to write music and sing again. Armed with Celina's songs they form a singing and dancing group with Marvin and friends called The Mysfit Toys -­-­ in hopes of winning the prize to save Ramon.

Directed and produced by Malcolm J. Goodwin, BE THE LIGHT was written and produced by Victor Hawks. Vanessa Goodwin and actor Tom Cavanagh also serve as producers.

BE THE LIGHT features an ensemble cast, including Cara Santana (VIDA) as 'Celina', Tom Cavanagh (THE FLASH and ED) as 'Pastor Spencer', Malcolm Goodwin (I ZOMBIE, BREAKOUT KINGS, AMERICAN GANGSTER) as 'Marvin Wallace', Dawnn Lewis (A DIFFERENT WORLD, HANGIN' WITH MR. COOPER) as 'Ms. Gladys', Michael DeLorenzo (FAME, NEW YORK UNDERCOVER, HEAD OF THE CLASS) as 'Ramon Padilla', Ade Chike Torbert (POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN, DAVID MAKES MAN, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE) as 'Short Stack', Rachele Brooke Smith (CENTER STAGE: TURN IT UP) as 'Monica', Thomas Hobson as 'Quentin', and Victor Hawks (SOUTH PACIFIC, URINETOWN, and LES MISERABLES on Broadway) as 'Eddie.'

"BE THE LIGHT is a story that really rings true today," said filmmaker Malcolm J. Goodwin. "BE THE LIGHT follows a group of people who are fighting for their second chance. The world hits them with a lot of prejudice, and preconceived notions, but through music and their collective spirit, they rise above it," "BE THE LIGHT is also about the power of love and family, the family you are blessed with, and the family you choose," said writer/producer Victor Hawks. "BE THE LIGHT has something for everyone."

