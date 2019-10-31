VIDEO: Watch Emilia Clarke Talk About Being the Anti-RomCom Heroine on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Emilia Clarke talks about her holiday romantic comedy, Last Christmas, and how it can make people feel better about themselves and the world.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

