VIDEO: Watch Dolly Parton Talk About Writing 'I Will Always Love You' on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  

Iconic singer-actress Dolly Parton joins TODAY live to talk about "Heartstrings," her new Netflix anthology series, and reveals the stories behind how she composed "I Will Always Love You" and "9 to 5".

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Watch Dolly Parton Talk About Writing 'I Will Always Love You' on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad Perform 'Let It Go' at a London Gay Nightclub in This Fun Must-Watch Video!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes in Hallmark's A HOMECOMING FOR THE HOLIDAYS
  • VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez Performs 'Beyvita' Medley At Feinstein's/54 Below
  • VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Sings 'You're Welcome' for a Child with Cancer