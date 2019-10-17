VIDEO: Watch Angie and Graham Extract a Possum in This Clip from SINGLE PARENTS!

With an opossum loose in the house, and Graham locked in his bedroom bunker acting out Grey Gardens with Rory (it's a long story...), Angie knows she has to act fast to get the opossum out before Graham sees it and freaks out. Her plan goes terribly, terribly wrong, but both of them manage to pump each other up enough to solve the problem and regain a little confidence.

From 'Big Widow Wives,' season 2, episode 4 of Single Parents. Watch the clip below!

