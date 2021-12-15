VIDEO: Watch Alyssa Milano in Netflix's BRAZEN Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for its new film, Brazen. The film stars Alyssa Milano, Sam Page, and Malachi Weir. It is set to hit streaming on January 13, 2022.

The film is written by Edithe Swensen, Donald Martin, and Suzette Couture, based on the novel "Brazen Virtue" by Nora Roberts.

Prominent mystery writer and crime expert, Grace (Alyssa Milano), hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C. because her estranged sister summons her. When her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed (Sam Page) and gets involved in the case.

Watch the new trailer here: