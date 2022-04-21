VIDEO: Victoria Justice Stars in Netflix's A PERFECT PAIRING Trailer

Netflix has debuted the new trailer for A Perfect Pairing, a new Australian rom-com starring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos. The film is set to hit streaming on May 19.

When Lola (Victoria Justice), a hard-driving LA wine company sales exec, quits her job in hopes of starting her own wine distribution company, she eagerly books herself a plane ticket to rural Australia to chase her first potential client, Vaughn Family Wines.

Unfortunately for Lola, the Vaughn Family is not interested in doing business with a fledgling company. Eager to prove herself, Lola volunteers to fill a vacant position on the Vaughn sheep farm as a farmhand. At first, Lola doesn't seem cut out for the tough work of mending fences and wrangling sheep, but she and the dashing station manager Max (Adam Demos) strike up a friendship as he trains her.

And, as they open up to one another, Lola discovers that Australia has introduced her to much more than just a love for entrepreneurship with a newfound love for Max. But will Max's secrets prevent Lola from reaping what she romantically sows?

Watch the new trailer here: