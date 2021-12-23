VIDEO: Vice Shares THE STORY OF: RICK Short Film

VICE Digital has just released a new video around Rick Rosenthal on 12/23 as part of their digital series, The Story Of.

Rick is the quintessential Santa Clause. He's renowned for training THE WORLD'S BEST Santas at his Northern Lights Santa Academy. But this Santa has a secret-he's an Orthodox Jew who lives by strict, religious principles. After the death of his parents inspired him to don the red, Rick has been Santa ever since, spreading holiday cheer one mitzvah at a time.

Every song has a story. In each episode of VICE's documentary series, "The Story of..." we explore the history, production, and lasting cultural impact of an iconic music track as told by those who created it. We explore the song from inception to global reception.

By utilizing artist interviews, archival footage, and dissecting the original recording's multitrack music stems, we use the song as a lens through which to tell a deeper story about art, the creative process, innovation, perseverance, the pitfalls of fame/success, and music's powerful ability to transcend its own boundaries to become more than just a song.

Watch the new video here: