VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp & More in ASKING FOR IT Trailer

Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons, and Alexandra Shipp lead a no-mercy all-femme gang in the trailer for the new edgy thriller Asking For It. The film will be released in theaters, digital, and on demand March 4, 2022.

After a small town waitress (Clemons) is sexually assaulted on a date, she meets Regina (Shipp) and Beatrice (Hudgens) and is recruited into their vigilante group of badass women. Together they strive to take down a society overpowered by corrupt men and seek the ultimate revenge while getting their own version of justice.

The cast also includes Ezra Miller, Radha Mitchell, Gabourey Sidibe, and Luke Hemsworth. Asking For It was written and directed by Eamon O'Rourke.

Watch the new trailer here: