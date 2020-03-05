VIDEO: Usher Talks About His Childhood Dreams on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James asks Usher about a throwback Thursday photo he recently posted, and learned the picture was the first time he had worn slacks in his life. And after, Usher shares he knew very early on he was destined for the iconic career he's had as an entertainer. And Alison Pill tells James she also found her aspirations to act at a young age.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

