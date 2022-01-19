VIDEO: TruTV Shares Clip from FAST FOODIES Season Two

truTV is excited to share a sneak peek clip from the season two premiere of Fast Foodies, debuting on Thursday, January 27, at 10 pm on truTV. In the premiere episode, season two of FAST FOODIES is off to a shocking start when comedian and roaster, Nikki Glaser not only brings a fast-food classic to our chefs... but also, a secret! Will the night end in tragedy or romance?

In "Fast Foodies," "Top Chef" winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and "Iron Chef" winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest's favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the "Chompionship Trophy."

The 12-episode sophomore season brings a raucous slew of fresh celebrity guests with fast food cravings, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family") Nikki Glaser (" FBOY ISLAND"), Reggie Watts ("The Late Late Show with James Corden"), Chris Jericho ("AEW"), Natasha Leggero ("The Honeymoon Stand Up Special"), Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live"), Baron Davis, Jillian Bell ("22 Jump Street"), Keith and Kenneth Lucas ("Just for Laughs"), Adam Pally ("Champaign Ill"), Jon Gabrus("Game Over, Man!"), Horatio Sanz ("Saturday Night Live") and returning fan-favorite foodie Joel McHale ("Community").

The inaugural season reached over 20 million viewers across linear and digital platform to date and featured Joel McHale("Community"), James Van Der Beek ("Bad Hair"), Andy Richter ("Conan"), Amanda Seales ("Insecure"), Ron Funches ("Top Secret Videos"), Charlotte McKinney ("Fantasy Island"), Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme ("Tacoma FD"), Fortune Feimster("Sweet & Salty"), GaTa ("Dave"), and Bobby Lee ("Splitting Up Together").

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, "Fast Foodies" is produced by Shed Media for truTV, with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers, along with Michael Rucker. Rucker also serves as showrunner.

Watch the new clip here: