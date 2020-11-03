VIDEO: Tracy Chapman Performs 'Talkin' 'Bout a Revolution' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Watch the performance below!
Musical guest Tracy Chapman performs "Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Watch the performance below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent. Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
Related Articles View More TV Stories