VIDEO: Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and More Star in the Trailer for THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME

The film premieres September 16, 2020 on Netflix.

Netflix has shared the official trailer for THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, starring an all-star cast that includes Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen, Pokey LaFarge with Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson!

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters - an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) - converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos' THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel.

THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME debuts September 16, 2020 on Netflix.

