VIDEO: Tom Hanks Shares a Story About Meeting Jimmy Stewart on THE LATE SHOW
Tom Hanks recounts the time legendary actor Jimmy Stewart gave him a tour of his California home and told stories about his frequent movie co-star, a horse named Pie. Catch Tom in his new film "News of the World."
Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!
