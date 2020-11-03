Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tip 'T.I.' Harris Talks New Album on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The rapper dishes on 'The L.I.B.R.A...'

Nov. 3, 2020  

The rapper dishes on "The L.I.B.R.A..." and gives us his take on the political environment heading into the election.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


