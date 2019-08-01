VIDEO: The CW Shares IZOMBIE 'All's Well That Ends Well' Scene

Aug. 1, 2019  

iZombie is new Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Olivia "Liv" Moore was a rosy-cheeked, disciplined, over-achieving medical resident who had her life path completely mapped out...until the night she attended a party that unexpectedly turned into a zombie feeding frenzy. As one of the newly undead, Liv is doing her best to blend in and look as human as possible.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares IZOMBIE 'All's Well That Ends Well' Scene
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: OKLAHOMA! Performs on the Today Show
  • VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy Hints at Playing Ursula in the Live-Action THE LITTLE MERMAID
  • VIDEO: Get a Peek Inside the Recording Studio for BEETLEJUICE's 'The Whole Being Dead Thing, Pt 2'
  • VIDEO: Jeff Goldblum Disses James Corden's CATS Trailer Appearance During a Rap Battle

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup