VIDEO: The Bird and The Bee ft. Dave Grohl Perform 'Little Drummer Boy' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Watch the performance below!
The Bird and the Bee with help from Dave Grohl perform the holiday classic, "Little Drummer Boy"
Watch the performance below!
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: NFL Players Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Tucker Say 'Men Love Musicals' in New Ad For THE PROM
- VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Drops Hints About Her Post-White House Plans on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
- VIDEO: Taylor Louderman, Gerard Canonico and More Star in the Trailer For New Musical Web Series, THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW
- VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Says He Wooed Meryl Streep on the Set of THE PROM