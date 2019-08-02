VIDEO: The BH90210 Gang Reunites In New Reboot Promo

Aug. 2, 2019  

FOX has shared a new preview of BH90210! Get a first look at the show's iconic crew below before their return to the small screen!

Watch the preview below!

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it's time to get a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself.

What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast - whom the whole world watched grow up together - attempts to continue from where they left off?

BH90210 premieres August 7th only on FOX!

