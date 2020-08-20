VIDEO: Test Pilots Aim for the Stars in THE RIGHT STUFF Trailer

The astronaut series comes to Disney+ on October 9.

Few things capture hearts and imaginations like the audacious challenge to walk in space. National Geographic has released an inspiring new trailer for THE RIGHT STUFF, set to air on Disney+ this fall.

Watch the trailer below!

THE RIGHT STUFF explores the personal and professional toll that the Mercury Seven endured in their effort to launch our nation into space. Project Mercury was developed to keep pace with Soviet space developments, launching a competitive race. It was a national obsession with severe consequences, but at the center were humans trying to do something superhuman.

Follow seven of the military's best test pilots at the dawn of the U.S. space program as they train to become the first astronauts. The Right Stuff, a Disney+ Original Series based on the bestselling novel by Tom Wolfe, is coming soon to stream on Disney+. THE RIGHT STUFF stars Patrick J. Adams as John Glenn and Jake McDorman as Alan Shepard.

THE RIGHT STUFF is available on Disney+ October 9.

