VIDEO: Taylor Schilling Talks About Her MONSTERLAND Makeup on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Taylor Schilling talks about having to tap out once during the insane makeup process.
Taylor Schilling talks about her new show Monsterland, including having to tap out once during the insane makeup process.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
