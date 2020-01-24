VIDEO: Taraji P. Henson Talks About Saying Goodbye To EMPIRE on TODAY SHOW

Jan. 24, 2020  

As "Empire" comes to a close this year, actress Taraji P. Henson joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to discuss what her time on the show has meant to her.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" Below!

