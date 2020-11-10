VIDEO: Taraji P. Henson & Jimmy Kimmel Dramatize Election Tweets

Taraji talks about turning 50.

Taraji talks about turning 50, hosting the AMA's, BTS performing, New Edition being her all-time favorite band, idolizing Prince and forming a fan club for him, and Jimmy and Taraji dramatize some of our staffers text messages from last week in "Election Text Theater!"

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

