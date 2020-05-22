VIDEO: TNT Announces Premiere Date & Releases Trailer for THE ALIENIST: ANGEL OF DARKNESS

TNT's Emmy Award®-winning and Golden Globe Award®-nominated psychological thriller THE ALIENIST returns with a new season titled The Alienist: Angel of

Darkness premiering Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, one week following Snowpiercer's finale. Based on best-selling author Caleb Carr's novel The Angel of Darkness, The Alienist's lead cast Daniel Brühl (Rush), Luke Evans (Midway)

and Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood) will star in this next season.

Watch the trailer below!



An unflinching, gripping, turn-of-the-century murder mystery that traverses both New York's wealthy elite and the struggling underbelly of the city's "Gilded Age," THE ALIENIST followed Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl), a brilliant and obsessive "alienist" in the controversial new field of treating mental pathologies. In the first season, Dr. Kreizler was relentless in his pursuit of a never-before-seen ritualistic killer murdering young boys. He was joined by newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) and Sara Howard (Fanning), an ambitious secretary determined to become the city's first female police detective.



In The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer. As in The Alienist, the series shines a light on the provocative issues of the era - the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society - themes that still resonate today.



Also reprising their roles are Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies) and Matthew Shear

(Mistress America) as twin brothers Marcus and Lucius Isaacson; Robert Ray Wisdom

(The Wire) as Cyrus; and Ted Levine (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as former NYPD Police Commissioner Thomas Byrnes. New this season are Melanie Field (Heathers)

and Rosy McEwen.



A huge critical and ratings success, THE ALIENIST launched as 2018's #1 new cable series, having reached more than 50 million people across multiple platforms. It also earned six Emmy Award® nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series, and two Golden Globe Award® nominations, including Best Television Limited Series.



The Alienist: Angel of Darkness is produced by Paramount Television Studios, with

Anonymous Content's Rosalie Swedlin, showrunner Stuart Carolan, director David Caffrey, writer Alyson Feltes, Pavlina Hatoupis, Ben Rosenblatt, Eric Roth, and Cary Joji Fukunaga serving as executive producers.

Related Articles View More TV Stories