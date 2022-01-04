VIDEO: THIS IS US Cast Talks Final Season on TODAY SHOW

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas sat down with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotbe on TODAY live from Los Angeles to talk about the sixth and final season of This Is Us.

The cast discussed their final times on set filming the season, which premieres tonight on NBC, as well as their journey turning into a real-life family.

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. "This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers executive produce. "This Is Us" is produced by 20th Television.

