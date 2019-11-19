VIDEO: Sienna Miller Talks About Her Seven-Year-Old on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Sienna Miller talks about a playing a cop in 21 Bridges, raising her daughter in New York City and her embarrassing voice audition for Trolls.

Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

