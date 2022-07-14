VIDEO: Showtime Shares AMERICAN GIGOLO Series Trailer

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for its new drama series AMERICAN GIGOLO, starring Jon Bernthal (We Own This City) in the titular role of Julian Kaye.

A present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film, the eight-episode original series from Paramount Television Studios will premiere on Friday, September 9 on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut Sunday, September 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. New episodes will continue to drop every Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before appearing on air Sunday night.

AMERICAN GIGOLO follows Julian Kaye (Bernthal) after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol, Boardwalk Empire), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O'Donnell, THE L WORD®: GENERATION Q) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.

Additional casting includes Lizzie Brocheré (Falling Water) as Isabelle, the heiress to a ring of sex workers; Gabriel LaBelle (Dead Shack) as Johnny, a younger version of Julian; Leland Orser (RAY DONOVAN) as Richard Stratton, a self-made tech billionaire; and guest star Wayne Brady (The Wayne Brady Show) as Julian's best friend and mentor Lorenzo. Alex Fernandez (Runaways), Sandrine Holt (House of Cards), Yolonda Ross (THE CHI) and Melora Walters (Pen15) also guest star.

Nikki Toscano serves as series showrunner and executive producer for AMERICAN GIGOLO. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, will executive produce along with Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Russell Rothberg. The project is a production of Paramount Television Studios.

Watch the new trailer here: