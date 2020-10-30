VIDEO: Shepard Smith Talks About Returning to Work on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Shepard Smith explains the challenges of launching his new CNBC show.

Shepard Smith explains the challenges of launching his new CNBC show The News with Shepard Smith during a pandemic, reveals why he decided to leave Fox News and gives his prediction on which states to watch out for in the 2020 election.

