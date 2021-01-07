VIDEO: Seventeen Perform 'Home;Run' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Their latest EP was released in October.
Late Late Show music guest Seventeen shares an incredible performance of their song "Home;Run."
Watch the performance below.
