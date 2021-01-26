VIDEO: Serena Williams Reminds Everyone Of Her Nerd Cred on THE LATE SHOW

Serena Williams, joining us from quarantine in Melbourne where she is preparing for the Australian Open, is a certified nerd who isn't afraid to trade opinions about "Lord of the Rings" with little-known Tolkien enthusiast, Stephen Colbert.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show" below.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.