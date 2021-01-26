Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Serena Williams Reminds Everyone Of Her Nerd Cred on THE LATE SHOW

She is currently in Melbourne preparing for the Australian Open.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Serena Williams, joining us from quarantine in Melbourne where she is preparing for the Australian Open, is a certified nerd who isn't afraid to trade opinions about "Lord of the Rings" with little-known Tolkien enthusiast, Stephen Colbert.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show" below.

