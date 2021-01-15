VIDEO: Sen. Bernie Sanders Offers A Message Of Unity To Republican Voters on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Sen. Bernie Sanders wants the 73 million people who voted Republican in the presidential election to know that he will fight hard for the rights of American workers and get them the wages and healthcare they deserve.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show WIth Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.