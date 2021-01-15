VIDEO: Sen. Bernie Sanders Offers A Message Of Unity To Republican Voters on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Sen. Bernie Sanders wants the 73 million people who voted Republican in the presidential election to know that he will fight hard for the rights of American workers and get them the wages and healthcare they deserve.
Watch the clip from "The Late Show WIth Stephen Colbert" below!
