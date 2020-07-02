VIDEO: See Liam Hemsworth & Christoph Waltz in the New Trailer for MOST DANGEROUS GAME

Quibi has shared a new trailer for Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth & Christoph Waltz.

In Most Dangerous Game, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Tynes (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he's the prey. This dystopian action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.

Watch the trailer below!

All episodes of Most Dangerous Game now streaming on Quibi.

