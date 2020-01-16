VIDEO: See January Jones' Fourth Grade Haircut

After James asks the very dapper John Cena about his 2.0 look, complete with lush locks of hair (on his head, not beard), James shows a photo of January Jones from the 4th grade, and January walks James through her look, and recalls how her teacher swiped her looks throughout the school year.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You