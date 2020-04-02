VIDEO: See A Trailer for Season Three Of TBS's THE LAST O.G.

See the season trailer for the first episode of TBS's THE LAST O.G. season three are now available. Starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, and co-created by Academy Award winner Jordan Peele, the series returns Tuesday, April 7 at 10:30pm ET/PT.



After serving his time at the halfway house and having his food truck go up in flames, season three finds Tray (Morgan) searching for a new place to live and new forms of income. He lands in gentrified Brooklyn, where he begins giving "hood legend" walking tours of the city that is forever changing around him. Meanwhile, Tray's ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) is presented with the business opportunity of a lifetime, which could mean big changes for the whole family.



The Last O.G. is executive produced by Tracy Morgan, Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company, Joel Zadak of Artists First, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Carl Jones, and Steve Ast. Co-executive producers include Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw Productions.





