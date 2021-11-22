VIDEO: Sarah Silverman & Seth Rogen in SANTA, INC Trailer

HBO Max has released the official trailer, key art and first look images from the upcoming Max Original adult stop-motion animated series SANTA INC. from Lionsgate Television and Point Grey Pictures. All eight episodes of the series debuts Thursday, December 2.

In this series from Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, intrepid elf Candy Smalls (Silverman) will do anything to be named as the first female Santa - even if she has to fight like a man to get it.

The cast of the new series features Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen, Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford and Joel Kim Booster.

A Lionsgate Television Production, the series is created and written by showrunner and executive producer, Alexandra Rushfield. Executive producers include Sarah Silverman and Amy Zvi; Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Joshua Fagen for Point Grey Pictures; Rosa Tran, Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters. Directed by Harry Chaskin.

Watch the new trailer here: