VIDEO: Sara Ramírez Talks AND JUST LIKE THAT...

In a new featurette for HBO Max, Sara Ramírez opens up about playing Che Diaz, Sex and the City's first non-binary character in And Just Like That...

"What I'm seeing is way more inclusivity of queer and trans people on the crew and background actors, just across the board and that makes it feel like a safer place.

Watch Ramírez discuss the new character in the new featurette below!

Sara Ramírez was seen on Broadway as Wahzinak in Paul Simon's The Capeman, starred in The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm, for which she received an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Best Actress, and was in Broadway's A Class Act as Felicia.

In 2005, Ramírez won both The Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical and The Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding featured Actress in a Musical for The Lady of the Lake in Monty Python's Spamalot.

The ten-episode Max Original series And Just Like That..., from executive producer Michael Patrick King, now has two episodes streaming on HBO Max. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

The Max Original And Just Like That..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.