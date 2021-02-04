Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Salma Hayek Adopted An Owl After Seeing It In Her Dreams

You can catch Salma Hayek in the new film 'Bliss' on Amazon Prime.

Feb. 4, 2021  

Salma Hayek couldn't stop dreaming about having a pet owl so she rescued one who now lives in her house and likes to drink red wine! You can catch Salma Hayek in the new film "Bliss" on Amazon Prime.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

