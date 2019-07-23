VIDEO: STXFilms Releases Trailer for PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE

Jul. 23, 2019  

STXFilms has released the trailer for its upcoming animated feature, PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE. In PLAYMOBIL's animated action adventure, a top secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish from thin air. The dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe) must partner with smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan) and Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) a smart, savvy civilian with her own secret agenda, to rescue them.

Against unthinkable odds, the trio go on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds as they gather clues for their rescue mission.

Watch the trailer below!

PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE is coming soon to theaters.

