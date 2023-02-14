Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: STARZ Reveals New OUTLANDER Season Seven Opening Title Sequence Performed by Sinéad O'Connor

It was previously announced that the highly anticipated seventh season of the the romantic, time-traveling drama will return in Summer 2023.

Feb. 14, 2023  

As a Valentine's Day gift to the fans who have embraced Jamie and Claire as their favorite fictional couple for seven seasons now, STARZ has released the newest iteration of the "Outlander" opening title sequence.

The series has adapted its iconic theme song, "The Skye Boat Song," to each season, drawing inspiration from upcoming storylines and locations. This season's interpretation was crafted and performed by GRAMMY-winning artist Sinead O'Connor. It was previously announced that the highly anticipated seventh season of the the romantic, time-traveling drama will return in Summer 2023.

"We are honored to have Sinead O'Connor performing 'The Skye Boat Song.' Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that's beautiful about 'Outlander.' She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages - one which pierces heart and soul - and embodies the spirit of the show," says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer of "Outlander."

STARZ previously announced several new additions to the "Outlander" family, including Charles Vandervaart as "William Ransom," Izzy Meikle-Small as "Rachel Hunter" and Joey Phillips as "Denzell Hunter," joining returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe "Claire Fraser," Sam Heughan "Jamie Fraser," Sophie Skelton "Brianna MacKenzie," Richard Rankin "Roger MacKenzie," John Bell "Young Ian," David Berry "Lord John Grey," Caitlin O'Ryan "Lizzie Beardsley" and Paul Gorman "Josiah" and "Keziah Beardsley."

The "Outlander" television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The "Outlander" television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce. "Outlander" is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Watch the new opening sequence here:






