VIDEO: STARZ Releases P-VALLEY Season Two Teaser

STARZ releases the new teaser trailer for season two of its critically acclaimed series "P-Valley," a kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could located down deep in the Mississippi Delta, and the big characters who enter its doors.

The hit drama from creator and executive producer Katori Hall, premieres Friday, June 3 at midnight on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across the UK and Latin America. On linear, it debuts on STARZ at 9pm ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. The upcoming sophomore season reveals a whole new Pynk as it struggles to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room.

Season two also takes audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk's beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa. Returning cast includes Nicco Annan ("This is Us") as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans ("The Bobby Brown Story") as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton ("Power") as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson ("Chicago P.D.") as Lil' Murda, Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy ("Elementary") as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson ("Underemployed") as Corbin, Morocco Omari ("Empire") as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Tyler Lepley ("The Haves and the Have Nots") as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox ("The Outsider") as Derrick and Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget. Recently announced John CLARENCE Stewart ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "What If") as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton ("The Wire") as Farrah, Gail Bean ("Snowfall") as Roulette and Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, will also join the cast this season.

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television produces "P-Valley" for STARZ.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: